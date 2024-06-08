ANAHEIM, Calif. — A Disneyland employee died after she fell from a moving golf cart in the backstage area of the Southern California theme park, authorities said Saturday.
Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock said authorities responded to the Disneyland Resort on Wednesday morning after a woman fell from a moving golf cart and struck her head.
She was taken to the hospital and died on Friday of her injuries, McClintock said in a statement.
Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, expressed his condolences and said the company was focused on supporting her family and coworkers.
''We are heartbroken,'' Potrock said in a statement.
The death was reported earlier Saturday by the Orange County Register.
