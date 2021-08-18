ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World is tweaking its face mask policy.
Starting Thursday, the theme park resort in Florida will allow visitors to chose whether or not to wear face coverings in outdoor lines, outdoor theatres and outdoor attractions. They previously had been required.
Face coverings will remain optional in outdoor common areas. They will still be required for visitors age 2 and up at all indoor locations, such as restaurants, theaters and transportation with the exception of ferry boats.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Tropical stork ends up in New York, dies after eating litter
A wood stork typically seen in tropical and subtropical regions migrated to New York City but died 10 days after it was first spotted on Staten Island, apparently after eating a large piece of hardened foam, researchers said.
Business
Old Navy integrates its plus-size women's business
NEW YORK — Gap Inc.'s low-price division Old Navy is overhauling its approach to how it designs and markets to plus-size women, a demographic that…
Politics
US moves to cut backlog of asylum cases at US-Mexico border
The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed changing how asylum claims are handled, aiming to reduce a huge backlog of cases from the U.S.-Mexico border that has left people waiting years to find out whether they will be allowed to stay in America.
Nation
Disney World tweaks face mask policy, optional for outdoors
Walt Disney World is tweaking its face mask policy.
Nation
Big Florida school districts defy governor over mask mandate
Students in Florida's Broward County went back to school under a mask mandate Wednesday, even as their school board faced threats of severe penalties for defying Gov. Ron DeSantis.