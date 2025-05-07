Disney parks thrive in second quarter and it adds 1.4 million new streaming subscribers

Iger and Johnston said that Disney has benefited from success at the box office, which becomes content for its growing streaming service. ''Moana 2" has more than 139 million hours streaming since hitting Disney+ on March 12, making it the biggest Walt Disney Animation Studios' premiere on the platform since ''Encanto,'' he said. The first ''Moana'' film remains the most watched movie on Disney+ with more than 1.4 billion hours streamed.