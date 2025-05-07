Disney parks thrive in second quarter and it adds 1.4 million new streaming subscribers

Disney posted solid profits and revenue in the second quarter as its domestic theme parks thrived and the company added well over a million subscribers to its streaming service.
The company also boosted its profit expectations for the year.
For the three months ended March 30, Disney earned $3.28 billion, or $1.81 per share. The Burbank, California, company lost $20 million, or a penny per share, a year earlier.
Removing one time charges or benefits, earnings were $1.45 per share, easily topping the $1.18 that Wall Street was expecting, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue rose 7% to $23.62 billion, also topping projections.
Revenue for Disney Entertainment, it's movie studios and streaming, climbed 9%, while revenue for the Experiences division, its parks, increased 6%.
Recent box office hits include ''Moana 2'' and ''Mufasa: The Lion King.'' Its latest film, ''Thunderbolts(asterisk),'' is currently s itting atop the box office. CEO Bob Iger and Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston said in prepared remarks that they're confident in this year's movie slate, which includes ''Lilo & Stitch,'' ''The Fantastic Four: First Steps'' and ''Avatar: Fire and Ash.''
Disney, however, faces potential ramifications from the trade war launched by President Donald Trump. Other U.S. corporations have noted blowback by consumers in overseas markets and on Monday, Trump opened a new salvo in his tariff war, targeting films made outside the U.S.