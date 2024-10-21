BURBANK, Calif. — Disney names Morgan Stanley Executive Chairman James Gorman as its next board chairman.
Disney names Morgan Stanley Executive Chairman James Gorman as its next board chairman
Disney names Morgan Stanley Executive Chairman James Gorman as its next board chairman.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 21, 2024 at 12:52PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Peru's ex-president gets more than 20 years in prison in corruption case linked to Brazil construction giant Odebrecht
Peru's ex-president gets more than 20 years in prison in corruption case linked to Brazil construction giant Odebrecht.