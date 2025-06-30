Business

Disney cruise ship rescue team saves girl and father after overboard fall

June 30, 2025 at 3:30PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Crew members from a Disney cruise ship saved a girl who fell overboard and her father who jumped in after her.

The Disney Dream rescue team pulled the girl and her father into a small boat on Sunday as the cruise ship was returning to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from the Bahamas on the last day of the voyage, according to Disney and passengers who recorded the rescue on video.

Passengers were alerted that someone had fallen overboard by an announcement over the ship's loudspeakers, said passenger Kevin Furuta in a social media post.

''Thankfully the (Disney Cruise Lines) rescue team was on it immediately and both were saved!'' Furuta said in a post to the Facebook group, Disney Dream Cruise Ship Group.

No information has been released about how the girl fell overboard.

''We commend our crew members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes,'' Disney said in a statement. "We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols.''

The Coast Guard didn't respond to an email seeking comment.

