Dismantling of two New Jersey human trafficking rings leads to charges against seven, AG says

In Cumberland County, Usiel Luna, 42, of Bridgeton, along with Jose Perez-Lopez, 40, Rosendo Vazquez-Hernandez, 35, and Yerson Puentes-Marquez, 28 all from Bridgeton, recruited people to work as dancers who were then ''offered for commercial sex,'' the attorney general said. From March 2022 through this September, the victims were brought to a house in Bridgeton, were told not to leave and were forced to engage in sex with ''hundreds'' of men each week, the indictment said.