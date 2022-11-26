LAVAL, Quebec — DeAndre Dishman's 19 points helped Middle Tennessee defeat Hofstra 64-54 on Friday night at the Northern Classic.
Dishman finished 9 of 17 from the floor for the Blue Raiders (3-2). Elias King added 14 points while going 4 for 6 from distance, and he had 10 rebounds.
The Pride (4-2) were led by Amar'e Marshall, who recorded 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Aaron Estrada added 15 points and two steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Mpls. offers incentives for EV chargers in new garages after state code blocks requirement
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Mpls. offers incentives for EV chargers in new garages after state code blocks requirement
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Mpls. offers incentives for EV chargers in new garages after state code blocks requirement
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Mpls. offers incentives for EV chargers in new garages after state code blocks requirement
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Mpls. offers incentives for EV chargers in new garages after state code blocks requirement
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Mpls. offers incentives for EV chargers in new garages after state code blocks requirement
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
No. 16 Florida State runs wild over Florida for 45-38 win
A rout and a nail-biter. Florida State has knocked off its two state rivals for the first time since 2016, setting off a raucous celebration.
Sports
Jaret Anderson-Dolan help Kings beat Sharks 5-2
Jaret Anderson-Dolan had a goal and an assist for his first two points of the season and the Los Angeles Kings beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Friday night.
Sports
Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118
As Klay Thompson stays patient searching for his shot, the Golden State Warriors' offense starts humming along like days of old.
Gophers
Landfair leads No. 9 Gophers to 3-1 win over No. 8 Ohio State in volleyball
Landfair, a sophomore outside hitter, had 25 kills and hit .350 for Minnesota.
Sports
Gordon scores 29, Nuggets beat short-handed Clippers 114-104
Aaron Gordon scored 29 points, Jamal Murray added 19 and the Denver Nuggets beat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 114-104 on Friday night.