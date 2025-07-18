Discovery 'Shark Week' has breaching great whites, looks back at 'Jaws' and starts with some dancing

NEW YORK — Fifty years ago, ''Jaws'' unlocked dread in millions about man-eating sharks. This summer, that fear may be somewhat reduced as they become contestants on a TV dance show.
Former ''Dancing With the Stars'' host Tom Bergeron steps up for a marketing masterstroke by Discovery Channel's ''Shark Week'' — ''Dancing with Sharks,'' where humans and 20-foot-long hammerhead sharks do a little mambo.
''I had a decade and a half experience of hosting a dance show, but this one was different,'' Bergeron tells The Associated Press. ''I'd often thought on ‘Dancing With the Stars,' wouldn't it be great if we could incorporate another species? And here I've finally got my dream come true.''
In the show, five scuba-diving shark handlers use bait to twirl and guide various sharks into mini-waltzes, in what's being billed as ''the world's most dangerous dance competition.''
One contestant wraps his arms around a nerf shark and spoons it. Another takes off her air tank and does a double backflip. A third — a hip-hop loving shark handler — does an old school head spin on the ocean floor as sharks swirl.
''These are some of the best shark handlers in the world. These are people who know the nuances of sharks, know how they move, know how to behave, know how to safely move with them, and they're guiding these sharks along as you would a partner,'' says Kinga Philipps, a TV correspondent and one of the three judges. ''It is so fluid and beautiful, all they really had to do is put a little bit of music to it and they're actually dancing.''
It's a shark-a-thon
''Dancing with Sharks'' kicks off the week of programing, which includes shows on how to survive a shark attack, why New Smyrna Beach in Florida has earned the title of ''The Shark Attack Capital of the World'' and whether a mysterious dark-skinned shark off the coast of California is a mako, mutant or possibly a mako-and-great white hybrid.