Discovering the magic of the Wichahpi Wall, a Trail of Tears memorial

During my visit, I slowly walk between its two parallel stone walls, which range in height from 4 to 6 feet. In one spot, a jumble of stones appear to have faces naturally chiseled into them. Do they represent the Native Americans who died along the Trail of Tears? There’s a prayer circle in another area, carved owls sitting on a stone bench and a smattering of mementos that visitors have left behind. But what does it all mean?