Dirt bike rider fatally hit by SUV on Minnesota highway

The late-night collision happened near Mora.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 7, 2025 at 1:27PM
A Minnesota State Patrol squad car.
The collision occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday about 10 miles north of Mora, Minn., according to the State Patrol. (Star Tribune file/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A man driving a dirt bike late at night along a highway near Mora, Minn., was struck by an SUV and killed.

The collision occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday about 10 miles north of Mora on Hwy. 65 near 310th Avenue, the State Patrol said.

Archer Marren Schroeder, 18, was driving an SUV north on Hwy. 65 and “impacted the SSR Terminator on the right side of the northbound lane,” the patrol said in a statement.

The rider, 32-year-old Richard James Duffee of Mora, was killed, the patrol said. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the patrol.

Schroeder, who lives less than 2 miles from the crash scene, was not injured, the patrol said.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

