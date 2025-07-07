Dirt bike rider fatally hit by SUV on Minnesota highway

A man driving a dirt bike late at night along a highway near Mora, Minn., was struck by an SUV and killed.
The collision occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday about 10 miles north of Mora on Hwy. 65 near 310th Avenue, the State Patrol said.
Archer Marren Schroeder, 18, was driving an SUV north on Hwy. 65 and “impacted the SSR Terminator on the right side of the northbound lane,” the patrol said in a statement.
The rider, 32-year-old Richard James Duffee of Mora, was killed, the patrol said. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the patrol.
Schroeder, who lives less than 2 miles from the crash scene, was not injured, the patrol said.