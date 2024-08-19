Things To Do

Directors Guild of America to honor Francis Ford Coppola in October

The Directors Guild of America will pay tribute to Francis Ford Coppola at its 25th DGA Honors in October.

The Associated Press
August 19, 2024 at 2:03PM

NEW YORK — The Directors Guild of America will pay tribute to Francis Ford Coppola at its 25th DGA Honors in October.

Coppola will be honored Oct. 17 at a ceremony at the DGA Theater in New York, the guild was set to announce Monday. It will be the first such ceremony for the DGA since 2018.

Coppola, 85, has been nominated by the DGA five times before and won its award for outstanding directorial achievement twice, for 1972's ''The Godfather'' and for its 1974 sequel. His latest film and first feature in 13 years , ''Megalopolis,'' opens in theaters Sept. 27.

''Megalopolis," which Coppola financed himself, premiered in May at the Cannes Film Festival to mixed reviews. It will make its North American debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The Directors Guild will also honor the former CBS News executive Susan Zirinsky, and brother-and-sister team of Tony and Gina Argento of Broadway Stages, and the arthouse film company Criterion.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate the 25th anniversary of DGA Honors, and to recognize the accomplishments of visionary storytellers who have greatly influenced American culture through their tremendous contributions to film and television,'' said Lesli Linka Glatter, DGA president, in a statement.

