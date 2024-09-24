Dior's sporty elegance and urban grit opens Paris Fashion Week

One of the most notable moments of Dior's show came from a live performance by an artist called SAGG Napoli, who incorporates archery into her work. Positioned in a sealed tunnel at the center of the runway, the artist with rippling shoulder muscles used a high-tech bow to shoot arrows, symbolizing the harmony between body and mind. This performance was a nod to the themes of strength and athleticism that have been central to Chiuri's collection, inspired in part by the Paris 2024 Olympics.