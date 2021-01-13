LAS VEGAS — Cheikh Mbacke Diong had 18 points and 10 rebounds as UNLV easily defeated Saint Katherine College 95-34 on Tuesday.
Moses Wood and David Jenkins Jr. added 17 points apiece for UNLV (2-6). Bryce Hamilton chipped in 15 points and Diong made 9 of 12 shots.
Zach Rhodes had 10 points for the Firebirds.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
