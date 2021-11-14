LEWISBURG, Pa. — Jordan Dingle had 24 points as Penn narrowly beat Bucknell 73-68 on Sunday.

Jelani Williams had 17 points for Penn (1-2). Clark Slajchert added 13 points.

Andrew Funk scored a career-high 32 points for the Bison (0-2). Elvin Edmonds IV added 10 points.

