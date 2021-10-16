PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Kobe Dillon set a school record with 267 yards rushing, on just 14 carries, and scored three touchdowns as Southern ran away from Arkansas-Pine Bluff 34-7 on Saturday.

After Southern (3-3, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) came up with an interception on the third play of the game, Dillon took his first carry 40 yards for a touchdown.

Early in the second quarter, he ran 45 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead. Arkansas-Pine Bluff coughed it up on the ensuing kickoff and the Jaguars recovered. Ladarius Skelton threw an 11-yard scoring pass to Jamar Washington for a three-score lead.

On the first play after halftime, Dillon ran for a 75-yard score. He averaged 53.3 yards per carry on his three scoring runs. Those three rushing touchdowns produced 60% of his total rushing yardage.

Xzavier Vaughn's 13-yard touchdown for UAPB (1-5, 0-4) occurred with 1:54 remaining.

