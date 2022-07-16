Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Atlanta Dream (10-14, 4-11 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (10-15, 4-10 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Skylar Diggins-Smith leads Phoenix into a matchup with Atlanta. Diggins-Smith ranks fourth in the league scoring 19.0 points per game.

The Mercury have gone 7-4 in home games. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference scoring 83.0 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Dream are 4-7 in road games. Atlanta allows 80.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Mercury won 90-88 in the last matchup on June 11.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diana Taurasi is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mercury, while averaging 16.4 points and four assists. Diggins-Smith is averaging 21.5 points, 6.1 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Rhyne Howard is averaging 14.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Dream. Aari McDonald is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 5-5, averaging 84.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points per game.

Dream: 3-7, averaging 78.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.