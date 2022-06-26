Indiana Fever (5-14, 2-11 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (7-12, 4-8 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Skylar Diggins-Smith and Kelsey Mitchell meet when Phoenix squares off against Indiana. Diggins-Smith is fifth in the WNBA averaging 18.9 points per game and Mitchell is fourth in the league averaging 19.0 points per game.

The Mercury have gone 3-4 at home. Phoenix gives up 86.1 points and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Fever are 2-7 on the road. Indiana has a 0-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Mercury defeated the Fever 93-80 in their last matchup on June 15. Tina Charles led the Mercury with 29 points, and Mitchell led the Fever with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diggins-Smith is averaging 18.9 points, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Mitchell is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fever, while averaging 19 points and 4.1 assists. NaLyssa Smith is shooting 46.6% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 5-5, averaging 84.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points per game.

Fever: 3-7, averaging 78.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).

Fever: None listed.

