Los Angeles Sparks (11-15, 6-9 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (11-16, 5-10 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike meet when Phoenix hosts Los Angeles. Diggins-Smith ranks fourth in the WNBA averaging 19.4 points per game and Ogwumike ranks seventh in the league averaging 18.4 points per game.

The Mercury are 5-10 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 7-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Sparks are 6-9 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is third in the Western Conference shooting 34.5% from deep. Kristi Toliver paces the Sparks shooting 46.2% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Sparks won the last meeting 78-75 on July 4. Ogwumike scored 23 points to help lead the Sparks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diggins-Smith is averaging 19.4 points, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Ogwumike is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Sparks. Katie Lou Samuelson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 6-4, averaging 85.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points per game.

Sparks: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).

Sparks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.