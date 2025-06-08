Diggins scores 22 of 26 in 2nd half, Williams adds 21 points as Storm beat Mercury 89-77

Sports

PHOENIX — Skylar Diggins scored 22 of her 26 points in the second half, Gabby Williams hit a career-high five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points and the Seattle Storm beat the Phoenix Mercury 89-77 on Saturday night.

Diggins missed her first seven field-goal attempts but scored 12 in the third quarter and 10 more in the fourth. Her 3-pointer as the shot clock expired gave Seattle an eight-point lead with less than five minutes to play before she hit a jumper and another 3 that made it 84-72 with 2:27 left.

Williams made 8 of 10 from the field and had a season-high seven assists. Nneka Ogwumike added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Storm (5-4).

Satou Sabally led Phoenix (6-4) with 22 points on 7-of-20 shooting. Lexi Held added 14 points.

Williams hit four 3-pointers, scored 18 points and had five assists in the first half to help the Storm take a 46-43 lead.

Alyssa Thomas (calf) missed her fifth consecutive game for the Mercury.

Phoenix beat the Storm 81-59 at home in the season opener and lost 77-70 in Seattle on May 23.

Up next

The Mercury wrap up a three-game home stand against Dallas and the Storm return home to play Minnesota on Wednesday.

