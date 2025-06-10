Sports

Diggins leads Seattle against Minnesota after 26-point showing

Minnesota Lynx (9-0, 8-0 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (5-4, 5-3 Western Conference)

The Associated Press
June 10, 2025 at 6:10AM

Minnesota Lynx (9-0, 8-0 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (5-4, 5-3 Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm hosts the Minnesota Lynx after Skylar Diggins scored 26 points in the Seattle Storm's 89-77 victory over the Phoenix Mercury.

Seattle finished 14-6 at home and 13-7 in Western Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Storm shot 43.5% from the field and 28.8% from 3-point range last season.

Minnesota finished 30-10 overall and 14-6 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Lynx averaged 82.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.6 last season.

INJURIES: Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

Lynx: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Naylor hits grand slam in 11th and Diamondbacks recover to beat Mariners 8-4

Josh Naylor hit a game-ending grand slam in the 11th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Seattle Mariners 8-4 on Monday night after losing closer Justin Martinez with two outs in the ninth and then blowing a four-run lead.

Sports

Diggins leads Seattle against Minnesota after 26-point showing

Sports

Thunder, Pacers tied 1-1 heading to game 3