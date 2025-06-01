Different paths, same destination for the Thunder and Pacers, who will face off in the NBA Finals

''We always talk about human nature in our locker room and the human nature way of thinking about it is ‘four wins away, four wins away.' You kind of lose sight of the fact that you've got to win one to get to four,'' Thunder guard Jalen Williams said Sunday. "You've got to stack wins. So, that's how we're looking at it. Let's get prepared for Game 1 now and just go from there. And I think that does make it a little easier now that we know who we're playing.''