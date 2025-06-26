Dietrich Enns throws 5 scoreless innings in return to majors as Tigers beat A's 8-0

DETROIT — Dietrich Enns pitched five scoreless innings in his return to the majors as the Detroit Tigers beat the Athletics 8-0 on Thursday.
Enns (1-0) gave up a single and two walks in his first game since he threw two scoreless innings for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Miami Marlins on Sept. 24, 2021.
The 34-year-old pitched for the Seibu Lions in Japan from 2022-23 before going 13-6 last season for the LG Twins in South Korea.
Jeffrey Springs (5-6) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks in five innings.
Spencer Torkelson and Gleyber Torres homered for the Tigers while Zach McKinstry had three hits, including a double and a triple.
Torkelson, who came into the game hitting .193 with nine homers in his past 54 games, led off the second with his 17th home run of the season.
Jahmai Jones hit a two-run double to put the Tigers up 3-0 in the third.
Torres hit a two-run homer to make it 5-0 in the seventh. McKinstry hit a two-run triple in the eighth and scored on a sacrifice fly.