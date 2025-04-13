Diego Fagúndez, short-handed Galaxy play Dynamo to 1-1 draw, extended winless streak to 8 games

CARSON, Calif. — Diego Fagúndez scored a goal on Saturday night for LA and the short-handed Galaxy tied the Houston Dynamo 1-1.
LA's Mathias Jørgensen, known as ''Zanka'', was shown a red card for denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity for Ponce in the 28th minute and the Galaxy played a man down the rest of the way.
Christian Ramírez was fouled by José Artur de Lima Júnior and Fagúndez put away the ensuing free kick, tucking a shot under the crossbar and inside the right post from nearly-30 yards out to make it 1-1 in the 57th minute.
Ezequiel Ponce opened the scoring in the 14th. Sebastian Kowalczyk, charging down the left side into the area, tapped a side-footer to Amine Bassi for a one-touch pass from the center of the box to Ponce, who re-directed it into the net from point-blank range to give Houston (1-4-3) a 1-0 lead.
Blake Gillingham had a save for the Dynamo.
LA (0-5-3) equaled its franchise worst start to a season, matching the 2003 team that went eight straight matches without a win to begin a campaign and is off to the third-worst start to a season in MLS history. Only the 2019 Colorado Rapids (two) and Toronto FC in 2012 (0) have collected fewer than three points from their first eight matches of a season in MLS history.
John McCarthy had two saves for the Galaxy, who had 49% possession and were outshot 12-6.
Fagúndez, who turned 30 on Valentine's Day, started the match and became the youngest player in league history to reach 400 regular season appearances.