Diddy's trial was the latest in a line of high-profile celebrity criminal cases

Bill Cosby was convicted in 2018 of sexual assault and sentenced to up to a decade in prison. But three years later the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said the district attorney who made the decision to arrest Cosby was obligated to stand by a predecessor's promise not to charge Cosby, though there was no evidence that agreement was ever put in writing. The former ''Cosby Show'' star was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era and spent nearly three years at a state prison near Philadelphia before the higher court overturned his conviction and released him in 2021.