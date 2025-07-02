Diddy's trial was the latest in a line of high-profile celebrity criminal cases

A New York City jury's decision Wednesday to convict Sean ''Diddy'' Combs on prostitution-related offenses and acquit the music mogul on sex trafficking and racketeering charges was the latest in a line of high-profile celebrity criminal cases that garnered widespread attention.
O.J. Simpson
In 1995, football star and actor O.J. Simpson was acquitted of murder in the deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman after the ''trial of the century.'' Two years later, a civil trial jury found him liable for the deaths and ordered him to pay $33.5 million to relatives of Brown and Goldman. Simpson died in 2024 at age 76 of prostate cancer.
Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson was acquitted in 2005 of molesting a 13-year-old cancer survivor at his Neverland Ranch. The King of Pop was also accused of plying the boy with alcohol and conspiring to hold him and his family captive. Jackson had faced nearly 20 years in prison. Jackson died in 2009 at age 50 of an overdose of the anesthetic propofol.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly is serving time at a prison in North Carolina. This year, a federal appeals court upheld the Grammy Award-winning R&B singer's 2021 racketeering and sex trafficking convictions, along with a 30-year prison sentence. The court concluding that the singer exploited his fame for over a quarter century to sexually abuse girls and young women. Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal of a 20-year sentence Kelly received after his 2022 conviction on child sex charges including charges of producing images of child sexual abuse in Chicago.
Bill Cosby