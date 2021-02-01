The Daily Delivery podcast is posted before 9 a.m. Monday through Friday. You can find them all in the player below.
Questions? Comments? Show suggestions? E-mail michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow Rand on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports at @StribSports
More From Sports
Sports
Prep players, parents, give of themselves to show what keeps us together
An athletic director tweeted a photo from a basketball game. A mother posted a message on Facebook. And in two small towns in different parts…
Sports
DePaul matchup next week at No. 3 Villanova pushed back
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
Sports
Super Bowl week helps 'shine a light' on human trafficking
One night when Kirk Cousins was 16, as he listened to a presentation at his family's church in Michigan, he learned for the first time about the worldwide atrocity of human trafficking.
Sports
Taylor carries Austin Peay over SIU-Edwardsville 74-59
Terry Taylor had 15 points and eight rebounds as Austin Peay got past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 74-59 on Monday.
Vikings
Moore, at 82, is back at the Super Bowl with the Bucs
Owatonna native Tom Moore, who coached for the Gophers and Vikings, is seeking his fourth championship ring.