Introduction: Host Michael Rand offers a brief examination of Joe Mauer's Hall of Fame candidacy now that the former Twins great is officially on the ballot. Was his run of excellence long enough and unique enough to get him in sooner rather than later, or will his late career and lack of postseason heroics weigh him down?

5:00: The Wolves are rolling, and maybe it has something to do with their comfort?

10:00: Andrew Krammer joins Rand to review the film from the Vikings' 21-20 loss to the Broncos on Sunday. The running game emerged, but the turnover problem returned. And did Denver figure out the best way to defend Joshua Dobbs? Plus Vikings poetry and the guys you want to hate if you are a Vikings fan.

34:00: The helmet-to-helmet hit that wasn't called Sunday earned a Broncos defensive player a long suspension.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports