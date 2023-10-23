Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports and a look ahead to Monday Night Football.

They start with the Gophers' 12-10 win over Iowa, a 59-minute slog jolted to life by a controversial call overturning a punt return for a touchdown that helped Minnesota secure its first win in Iowa City since 1999. You might not be stunned to find out that Reusse wasn't all that impressed, but you'll want to hear what he says.

Plus Reusse is higher on the Vikings on Monday than most of us, but he'll have at least one eye on playoff baseball.

