Did money or politics cause Colbert cancellation? Either way, the economics are tough for TV

Colbert, if he wanted to continue past next May, would likely be able to find a streaming service willing to pay him, Wieser said. But the future of late-night comedy on the entertainment networks is genuinely at risk. Trump, in fact, may outlast his fiercest comic critics. Jon Stewart, once a weeknight fixture, works one night a week at ''The Daily Show'' for Paramount's Comedy Central, a network that seldom produces much original programming any more.