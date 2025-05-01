Did Donald Trump — or ABC News —choose who would interview the president? Why does it matter?

NEW YORK — During a contentious exchange about deportations in his interview with ABC News' Terry Moran this week, President Donald Trump brought up — from his perspective — how Moran had gotten into the White House in the first place.
''They're giving you the break of a lifetime, you know,'' Trump said in Tuesday's prime-time broadcast. ''You're doing the interview. I picked you because, frankly, I never heard of you, but that's OK.''
Emphasizing again that it was his choice that Moran was there, the president scolded, ''You're not being very nice.''
From an ethics perspective, it's considered a breach for a news organization to let a newsmaker dictate who will conduct an interview. In the real world of competitive journalism, things aren't always so simple.
Did ABC News let President Trump decide who would do the interview?
We don't know. ABC on Thursday would not talk publicly about what arrangements were discussed after Trump agreed to speak to the network about the first 100 days of his administration. ABC privately pushes back against the notion that Trump was given a list of potential interviewers, but it's unclear whether other names came up.
On its face, Moran would seem an unexpected choice. At 65, he's been with the network since 1997 and was chief White House correspondent during George W. Bush's first term. He had nine one-on-one interviews with Barack Obama.
But his profile at ABC News has diminished. He's an anchor for the ''ABC News Live'' streaming service and covers the Supreme Court for the network.