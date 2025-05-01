Did a police officer's Taser pose a threat against him? Murder trial centers on weapon

GRAND RAPIDS — There's no question about how Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese immigrant, was killed.
Lyoya was fatally shot in the back of the head while facedown on the ground by former Michigan police officer Christopher Schurr, who was charged with second-degree murder. The question before a jury as his trial reached a fourth day is whether the use of deadly force against the Black man was justified.
High-ranking Grand Rapids police officers defended Schurr's actions Thursday as his attorneys argued that the use of deadly force was justified. If convicted, Schurr faces up to life in prison.
''We don't have to wait for someone to hurt us to do something,'' said Capt. Chad McKersie, a Taser expert in the Grand Rapids department.
Schurr, 34, was a seven-year veteran of the Grand Rapids department. He was fired shortly after he was charged in 2022 at the recommendation of Chief Eric Winstrom. At the time, Winstrom said the firing was based on video of the encounter, the prosecutor's review of a state police investigation and Schurr's interview with internal investigators.
Schurr pulled over a vehicle driven by Lyoya for improper license plates in April 2022 in a residential neighborhood in Grand Rapids, a city of about 200,000 residents roughly 150 miles (240 kilometers) west of Detroit.
Video footage captured Schurr struggling to subdue Lyoya as they grappled over the officer's Taser. Schurr told him to stop resisting and drop the Taser multiple times throughout the encounter.
Eventually, while Lyoya was facedown on the ground with Schurr on top of him, the officer took out his gun and shot him once in the back of the head.