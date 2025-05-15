Dick's Sporting Goods to buy struggling shoe chain Foot Locker for $2.4 billion

Dick's Sporting Goods is buying the struggling footwear chain Foot Locker for about $2.4 billion, the second buyout of a major footwear company in as many weeks as business leaders struggle with uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.
Dick's said Thursday that it expects to run Foot Locker as a standalone unit and keep the Foot Locker brands, which include Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS and Japanese sneaker brand atmos.
''Sports and sports culture continue to be incredibly powerful, and with this acquisition, we'll create a new global platform that serves those ever evolving needs through iconic concepts consumers know and love, enhanced store designs and omnichannel experiences, as well as a product mix that appeals to our different customer bases," Dick's CEO Lauren Hobart said in a statement.
Both companies are led by women. Hobart became CEO at Dick's in 2021, while Mary Dillon has served as CEO of Foot Locker since 2022.
Earlier this month Skechers announced that it was being taken private by the investment firm by 3G Capital in a transaction worth more than $9 billion.
The retail industry has been growing increasingly concerned over Trump's trade war with other countries, particularly China. Athletic shoe makers have invested heavily in production in Asia.
Shares of sporting goods and athletic shoe companies have been under pressure all year. Foot Locker's stock has plunged 41% this year. It is also facing pressure elsewhere, with major athletic companies like Nike and Adidas shifting their sales strategies.
Skechers had fallen almost 8% this year.