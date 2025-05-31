Sports

Dickinson, Eyanson help LSU beat Arkansas-Little Rock 7-0 at Baton Rouge Regional

Daniel Dickinson hit two home runs, Anthony Eyanson pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings and LSU beat Little Rock 7-0 on Friday night in the opening game of the Baton Rouge Regional.

May 31, 2025 at 3:55AM

BATON ROUGE, La. — Daniel Dickinson hit two home runs, Anthony Eyanson pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings and LSU beat Little Rock 7-0 on Friday night in the opening game of the Baton Rouge Regional.

No. 6 national seed LSU (43-15), making it 13th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and 37th overall, plays the winner between Rhode Island and Dallas Baptist on Saturday. Little Rock takes on the loser in an elimination game.

Eyanson (10-2) gave up five hits and had seven strikeouts.

Arkansas-Little Rock (24-33) lost four straight to close the regular season before winning five straight to clinch the program's first Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title and its second NCAA Tournament berth.

Derek Curiel led off the first with a single off Jackson Wells (3-7), advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a two-out single by Jake Brown and the Tigers never trailed.

Chris Stanfield singled and moved to second on a wild pitch before Jared Jones hit a two-out RBI single to make it 2-0 in the second and Dickinson's first homer made it 3-0 in the fifth.

Curiel hit an RBI double and scored on Dickinson's second shot in the sixth. Michael Braswell III added an RBI double in the seventh that made it 7-0.

