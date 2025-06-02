Dickerson delivers go-ahead home run and Oklahoma tops North Carolina 9-5 to force deciding game

Sports

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Drew Dickerson hit a go-ahead home run in a five-run sixth inning and Oklahoma went on to defeat No. 5 national seed North Carolina 9-5 on Sunday night, forcing a winner-take-all game in the Chapel Hill Regional.

The two teams will face off Monday with a berth in the super regionals at stake.

North Carolina's Gavin Gallaher drove in three runs with a leadoff home run in the fourth inning and a two-run double in the sixth, giving the Tar Heels a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Dickerson's two-run home run put Oklahoma ahead 4-3. Jaxon Willits added a double that scored two unearned runs for a 6-3 lead.

After an RBI groundout by Luke Stevenson, Gallaher doubled to score another run to make it 7-5 in the seventh. Gallaher finished with three hits and four RBIs for the Tar Heels (44-13).

Trailing 8-5 in the top of the eighth, North Carolina loaded the bases on a walk, single and another walk with nobody out. Reliever Dylan Crooks got a strikeout and two flyouts to get out of the jam.

Dasan Harris added a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth to cap the scoring.

James Hitt (3-0) got the win although he allowed four runs in two innings. Crooks picked up his 15th save for Oklahoma (38-21).

Olin Johnson (2-1), who gave up Dickerson's home run in the sixth, took the loss.

