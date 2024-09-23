Dick Moss, the lawyer who won free agency for baseball players, dies at age 93

When Messersmith and McNally played seasons without contracts, the union filed grievances and Moss argued the cases before Seitz on Nov. 21 and 24 and Dec. 1, 1975. Seitz issued his decision on Dec. 23, ruling ''there is no contractual bond between these players and the Los Angeles and the Montreal clubs, respectively. Absent such a contract, their clubs had no right or power ... to reserve their services for their exclusive use for any period beyond the ‘renewal year' in the contracts which these players had heretofore signed.''