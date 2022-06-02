The Family Partnership, a Minneapolis social services nonprofit, named longtime nonprofit leader Dianne Haulcy as its new CEO on Thursday.

Haulcy will start the top job July 11 at the nonprofit, which runs preschool, mental health and anti-sex trafficking programs. It opened a new $22 million building off E. Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue last year, a big milestone for the organization and part of the broader revitalization of the busy intersection.

Haulcy, a senior vice president at Think Small, a St. Paul early childhood nonprofit, will succeed Molly Greenman, who's retiring this month after 35 years with The Family Partnership.

Haulcy was chief operating officer at The Family Partnership after it merged with Reuben Lindh Family Services in 2011. She served as a senior policy aide for Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges and previously led St. Stephen's Human Services, now called Agate Housing and Services. She also created and hosts a podcast on Minnesota Public Radio on how to discuss race and racism with young children.

The Family Partnership, which until 2010 was called Family and Children's Services, has 100 employees and a $10 million annual budget. It serves about 5,500 families and children each year.