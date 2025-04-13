Diamondbacks square off against the Brewers with series tied 1-1

Milwaukee Brewers (8-7, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (8-7, fourth in the NL West)
Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (1-1, 2.00 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-2, 5.28 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -121, Brewers +102; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.
Arizona has a 5-4 record in home games and an 8-7 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 4-0 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.
Milwaukee has an 8-7 record overall and a 3-5 record on the road. The Brewers have a 5-1 record in games when they did not allow a home run.
Sunday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.