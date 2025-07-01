Diamondbacks snap a 4-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Giants

PHOENIX — Alek Thomas went 3 for 3 with two runs scored, Ryne Nelson struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.
One pitch after Nelson was pulled in the seventh after exceeding his pitch count, Tyler Fitzgerald sent a shot to the warning track in center — just past a diving Thomas — to score two runs and tie it at 2.
The Diamondbacks answered with a run in the seventh on Geraldo Perdomo's bloop single to score Thomas.
A controversial call for fan interference came in the top of the eighth on Christian Koss' deep shot to left-center field, resulting in a ground-rule double. John Curtiss struck out Rafael Devers and Shelby Miller came in to get Heliot Ramos looking.
Eugenio Suarez added a solo shot in the eighth — his 11th home run in June.
The Giants have lost three in a row.
Nelson allowed two earned runs and five hits, while not giving up a walk. Curtiss (1-0) got his first win of the season and Miller earned his first career four-out save. Diamondbacks pitchers combined to hold the 1-2-3 hitters to 1 for 12 with seven strikeouts.
San Francisco stater Logan Webb (7-6) allowed three earned runs and seven hits, while striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings.