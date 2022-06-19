Minnesota Twins (38-29, first in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (31-36, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (1-2, 3.35 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (5-4, 3.68 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -119, Diamondbacks -100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and Minnesota Twins play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Arizona has a 16-19 record in home games and a 31-36 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 15-6 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Minnesota has an 18-15 record in road games and a 38-29 record overall. The Twins have the third-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .325.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 10 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs while hitting .196 for the Diamondbacks. Jordan Luplow is 4-for-22 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton has nine doubles, 19 home runs and 33 RBI while hitting .231 for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 14-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Twins: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (back), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.