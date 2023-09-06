PHOENIX — Alek Thomas homered and drove in five runs, Tommy Pham had three RBIs and the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame an early four-run deficit to beat the Colorado Rockies 12-5 on Wednesday.

The Rockies jumped on Arizona starter Zach Davies with four runs in the first inning. The Diamondbacks responded by erupting for eight runs in the third and fourth innings, finishing with 13 hits.

Thomas hit a three-run homer off Chris Flexen (1-7) in the third and a two-run double in the fourth. Pham had three hits, including a two-run double, and scored three runs.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a solo homer and Bryce Jarvis (2-0) walked one in two innings for his second win in the majors to keep the Diamondbacks four games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot.

Six of the Arizona batters who walked (four) or were hit by a pitch (five) later scored.

Davies was solid his first two starts after coming off the injured list with lower back inflammation.

The right-hander got off to a rough start against the Rockies.

Davies walked the game's first two batters and Brandon Rodgers followed with a run-scoring single. Nolan Jones followed with a two-run triple to left-center and Hunter Goodman made it 4-0 with an RBI single.

Brenton Doyle added a run-scoring single in the third inning to put Colorado up 5-1.

Flexen couldn't hold the lead.

Christian Walker hit a run-scoring single off the right-hander in the first inning and the Diamondbacks chased him with five runs in the third. Thomas hit his three-run homer and Pham had a two-run double in the inning.

Flexen allowed six runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Arizona added three more runs in the fourth inning to go up 9-5, one on a bases-loaded walk issued by Gavan Hollowell and two more on Thomas' double.

DIAMONDBACKS MOVES

The Diamondbacks claimed C Seby Zavala off waivers from the Chicago White Sox. He appeared in 66 games for Chicago with seven homers and 16 RBIs. Arizona also designated INF Buddy Kennedy for assignment.

TRAINER'S TABLE

Diamondbacks: OF Corbin Carroll was replaced by a pinch hitter in the fifth after being hit on the wrist by a pitch the previous inning. The NL All-Star initially stayed in the game after being hit for the second time in the game.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Colorado gets a day off before starting a three-games series at San Francisco on Friday. No starter has been named yet.

Diamondbacks: Arizona has yet to name a starter Thursday for the opener of a crucial four-game series at the Cubs.

