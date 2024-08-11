Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte leaves game with left ankle contusion

In the fourth inning, with Arizona leading 2-0, Philadelphia catcher Garrett Stubbs lined a hit off third baseman Eugenio Suárez's glove and stretched it into a double. The throw to Marte covering second was late and Stubbs' head-first slide landed him on the back of Marte's left leg as the fielder was on his knee, and he fell to the ground in pain. He eventually left the field under his own power with a trainer and was replaced by Kevin Newman.