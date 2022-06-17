Minnesota Twins (37-28, first in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (30-35, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Devin Smeltzer (3-0, 2.38 ERA, .97 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (2-6, 3.50 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -131, Diamondbacks +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks begin a three-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

Arizona is 30-35 overall and 15-18 at home. Diamondbacks pitchers have a collective 4.22 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Minnesota has gone 17-14 in road games and 37-28 overall. The Twins have the 10th-best team ERA in the majors at 3.79.

Friday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 16 home runs while slugging .469. Ketel Marte is 11-for-36 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has five doubles and three home runs for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 12-for-28 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Twins: 6-4, .283 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Gordon: day-to-day (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.