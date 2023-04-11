Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Milwaukee Brewers (7-3) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (7-4)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (0-0); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -135, Diamondbacks +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Milwaukee Brewers aiming to extend a four-game home winning streak.

Arizona went 74-88 overall and 40-41 at home a season ago. The Diamondbacks scored 4.3 runs per game while allowing 4.6 in the 2022 season.

Milwaukee is 7-3 overall and 2-2 in road games. Brewers hitters have a collective .348 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .000 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Brewers: 7-3, .000 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.