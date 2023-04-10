Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Milwaukee Brewers (7-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (6-4)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Wade Miley (0-0); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -140, Brewers +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks begin a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

Arizona went 74-88 overall and 40-41 at home a season ago. The Diamondbacks slugged .385 as a team last season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

Milwaukee had an 86-76 record overall and a 40-41 record on the road last season. The Brewers slugged .408 with a .723 OPS as a team in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (labrum), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.