Diamondbacks hit 4 homers to beat Marlins 6-2 for 4th straight win

MIAMI — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks went deep four times to beat the Miami Marlins 6-2 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.
Josh Naylor, Pavin Smith and Tim Tawa added solo shots for the Diamondbacks, who have won six of seven following a three-game skid. They'll go for a three-game sweep of the Marlins on Thursday afternoon.
Brandon Pfaadt (3-1) allowed one run and five hits over 5 2/3 innings, striking out six.
Corbin Carroll had a go-ahead RBI single in the fifth to stretch his on-base streak to a career-high 24 games dating to Sept. 23, 2024, tied for the longest active run in the majors.
Miami reliever Tyler Phillips gave up Gurriel's third homer of the season, a two-out drive to left field in the eighth that made it 6-1.
Otto Lopez doubled home a run for the Marlins in the eighth. Xavier Edwards and Jesús Sánchez each had two hits.
Matt Mervis hit his fourth homer off Pfaadt in the fourth.
Max Meyer (1-2) matched his career high with eight strikeouts. He gave up three runs and five hits in six innings.