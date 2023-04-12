Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Milwaukee Brewers (8-3, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (7-5, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Janson Junk (0-0); Diamondbacks: Drey Jameson (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -120, Diamondbacks +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Arizona has gone 4-2 at home and 7-5 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 4-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee is 8-3 overall and 3-2 on the road. Brewers hitters have a collective .350 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .000 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by one run

Brewers: 8-2, .000 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.