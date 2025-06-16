'Dialed in' from October, the Panthers are a win away from repeating as Stanley Cup champions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The banner commemorating the first Stanley Cup title in Florida Panthers history had not been raised to the rafters yet when a newcomer realized just what it was like to join the champions on a title defense.
It was their final exhibition game in Quebec City in early October after a high-intensity training camp, and the focus was already there.
''Last preseason game, usually guys are taking it a little easier, getting ready for the season, play some soccer, have a coffee, get on the ice,'' A.J. Greer recalled Monday. ''There were 22 guys working out — full workouts before the game. It's like we didn't even have a game. Guys were doing power lifting, guys were doing lower-body, upper-body, bike sprints before the game and I'm thinking to myself, ‘They're dialed in here.'''
And that was before the real hockey started. Now, more than 250 days later, the Panthers are one win away from repeating as champions, and the Stanley Cup will be in the building with their chance to extend its stay in Florida if they defeat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the final on home ice Tuesday night.
''It's business as usual," top-line winger Sam Reinhart said. ''We're obviously excited about the position we're in. You put all the work to be playing at this time of year, so we're excited.''
They also know what to expect this time around. Florida lost its first opportunity to close out Edmonton after going up 3-0 in the final last year, then let the next two slip away before finally getting the job done in Game 7.
Everything was new then, from handling the butterflies and the logistics of families getting to town to thinking about the order of passing the big silver chalice around on the ice.
''There's a whole bunch of stuff you have to go through the first time and then there's all these superstitions — you don't want to talk about it, you want to talk about it — well, there are things you have to talk about,'' coach Paul Maurice said. ''All of that stuff got dealt with last year when we went through it for the first time. Now, just get ready for the hockey game. It's a different set of emotions for us.''