'Dialed in' from October, the Panthers are a win away from repeating as Stanley Cup champions

''There's a whole bunch of stuff you have to go through the first time and then there's all these superstitions — you don't want to talk about it, you want to talk about it — well, there are things you have to talk about,'' coach Paul Maurice said. ''All of that stuff got dealt with last year when we went through it for the first time. Now, just get ready for the hockey game. It's a different set of emotions for us.''