•••

If you've ever wondered why many Minnesotans can't stand politics, consider the recent Democrat reactions to the saga of state Sen. Nicole Mitchell as Exhibit A. The handling of her felony burglary charge is a stark demonstration of political opportunism and a lack of integrity.

Despite the gravity of the charges that Mitchell broke into her stepmother's home, members of the DFL Party, recognizing their precarious 34-33 seat majority in the Senate with less than a month left in session, treaded lightly with their comments. Most rank-and-file Senate Democrats laid low and said nothing. DFL Party Chair Ken Martin said Mitchell had the right to due process. Gov. Tim Walz needed more information.

Yet 10 days after session ended, and Mitchell's needed votes to pass overtly partisan legislation had been secured, Democrats were practically tripping over each other telling Mitchell to get lost. Within hours of each other, Martin and Walz called for her resignation. Nearly every day since, a current or former state senator has chimed in with a statement saying Mitchell must resign.

Why the rush? Had Mitchell resigned last week, the election to replace her would have conveniently coincided with the November general elections, in a district the DFL is likely to win. If she resigns now, a special election will be required — an event inherently more unpredictable and potentially advantageous to Republicans.

This maneuvering reveals the contemptible and dishonest nature of the DFL's leadership. Their actions are not motivated by a sense of justice or accountability but by sheer political convenience. Democrats tolerated Mitchell when it served their legislative agenda and are now discarding her when it benefits their electoral strategy.

It's cowardly and disgusting behavior. Yet, in today's political climate, it's par for the course.

The DFL's brazen about-face regarding Mitchell's State Capitol future is a stark reminder of the often-manipulative nature of political power. How refreshing would it have been for a ranking Minnesota Democrat to have immediately recognized and stated that Mitchell's alleged behavior was unethical and brought shame to the Minnesota Senate? To have made the honorable choice to call for Mitchell's resignation before some partisan communications staffer told them it would be politically wise to do so?

The public deserves leaders who stand by their principles consistently, not just when it is convenient. The actions of the Democrats in the "should she go or should she stay" fiasco involving Mitchell should be a wake-up call to Minnesotans about the kind of leadership we want representing us. Do you want lawmakers who prioritize integrity, or do you want lawmakers who will always prioritize their own political power?

Tony Jurgens, of Cottage Grove, is a former member of the Minnesota House, serving District 54B as a Republican from 2017 to 2022.