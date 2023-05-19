Minnesota DFL Party leaders grappled Thursday with what to do in the aftermath of a Minneapolis ward convention that descended into chaos, embarrassing the party and prompting several people to seek medical attention.

At an emergency meeting of the party's executive committee, Chair Ken Martin pushed a plan to allow party officials to sanction anyone who engages in violence during a DFL event by all but permanently banning them from participating in the DFL.

Martin's plan would authorize the party to bar such a person from seeking the DFL endorsement and prohibit them from holding any party or convention position.

"The melee that took place at the Ward 10 endorsing convention last weekend was unacceptable," Martin said. He added later: "If we don't act now it will certainly embolden this behavior as a new tactic moving forward."

Committee member Brian Hansen proposed an alternative measure that would tackle head-on tensions within the party over the influence of its most progressive members. His proposal would ban anyone who had worked for a candidate endorsement by a group other than the DFL from running a convention. It appeared targeted at DFLers who are openly affiliated with Democratic Socialist groups, but might also affect more mainstream Democrats such as union members.

The proposed changes to the party's bylaws were being debated by the committee in closed session as of early Thursday evening.

The DFL's executive committee includes the state party's top leaders and a host of other party officials, ultimately adding up to dozens of people from across the state.

Warsame campaign targeted

Martin's proposal named no individuals, and it appeared unlikely that any would be so targeted if it were approved. But everyone knew the stakes.

It was prompted by the campaign of Minneapolis City Council candidate Nasri Warsame, whose supporters stormed the stage of Saturday's DFL endorsing convention for the 10th Ward seat on the council.

"Based on the evidence we have gathered from an in-depth investigation, from numerous conversations with convention officials, local party leaders, delegates and guests, as well as a preponderance of video evidence from multiple sources, it is clear to us that the supporters of the Warsame campaign were mainly responsible for the conflict that erupted," Martin said.

The chaos, captured on a widely viewed video by a local blogger, broke out as Warsame's opponent, Council Member Aisha Chughtai, took the stage with her supporters to address attendees.

Several DFL officials have said they believe that many of Warsame's supporters honestly — if erroneously — believed their voices were being unfairly ignored. But some local officials have also blamed Warsame's campaign manager, Abshir Omar, for misleading them.

Warsame has said he doesn't condone violence or intimidation, but he left a news conference Wednesday without answering questions. In a previous interview with the Star Tribune, he said he felt he could no longer control some of his supporters who were upset by feeling excluded.

Without providing evidence, Omar on Wednesday blamed a Chughtai supporter for starting the fracas, and denied any responsibility on the part of the campaign.

But he struck a less combative tone Thursday when addressing his DFL peers at the emergency meeting, which was held virtually. Omar, who served as political director for Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign in Iowa and once ran for elected office there, called the chaos "atrocious" and said he was sorry about what happened. But he maintained the party had failed to address the campaign's concerns.

Convention official speaks

Before the committee moved to a closed session, Samuel Doten, who presided over the ward convention and tried in futility to keep order, told those attending the video conference that he supported Martin's measures. "They meet the moment," he said.

But Doten, who has chaired several party events, added a cautionary note: "I would encourage everyone to be judicious in the application because these bylaws ... open a door, and potentially they could be abused."

Doten also addressed a concern that many in the DFL have worried about. Warsame's supporters who stormed the stage were largely Somali immigrants, he said, but they shouldn't be used to disparage the entire community, which is increasingly influential in DFL politics.

"What we saw last Saturday — the behavior of some people — was not representative of all the supporters of Nasri Warsame, certainly not representative of the Somali community," he said, emphasizing that he believed some "five to 10 individuals" were to blame.