OMAHA, Neb. — Tucker DeVries had 24 points as Drake defeated Nebraska Omaha 78-70 on Wednesday night.
Tremell Murphy had 13 points for Drake (6-3). Garrett Sturtz added 11 points and six rebounds.
Darrius Hughes had 15 points for the Mavericks (1-8), whose losing streak reached eight games. Felix Lemetti added 14 points and six rebounds. Nick Ferrarini had 12 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
