KATHMANDU, Nepal — Hundreds of thousands of devotees crowded a revered Hindu temple in Nepal's capital for a festival on Tuesday as coronavirus cases decline and life returns to normal.

Around a million devotees were expected to visit the temple to Hindu god Shiva on Shivaratri, one of Nepal's most cherished festivals.

Temples, schools and markets have begun to reopen in recent weeks as the number of COVID-19 cases declines. On Monday, just 180 new infections were reported, down from a peak of over 9,000 per day in January.

Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu is among the most important Hindu temples and is popular among pilgrims. During the festival, devotees fast all day and visit the temple and take dip in the Bagmati River.

The festival is also famed for the open smoking of marijuana, even though it is classified as a narcotic and punishable by jail terms. In a forested area and riverside next to the temple, Hindu holy men were joined by devotees smoking marijuana.

Nepal was famous for marijuana and other narcotics in the 1960s, when hippies made their way to the Himalayan nation. Shops and teahouses used to advertise and sell marijuana legally until it was outlawed in 1976.

It remains against the law, with its use punishable by up to a month in jail for users and 10 years for traffickers. But a group of governing party lawmakers and activists are campaigning to legalize its production and use.